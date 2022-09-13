Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

SFNC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Simmons First National has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.