Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 40,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,516. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $274.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.