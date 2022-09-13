Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 40,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,516. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $274.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

