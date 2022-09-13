Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 5,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 547,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

About Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

