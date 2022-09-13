SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Acquires £17,500 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 50,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,145.48).

SIG Stock Down 1.3 %

LON SHI traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 35.15 ($0.42). The company had a trading volume of 748,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,553. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28.60 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.25 ($0.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.99.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

