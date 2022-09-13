SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Acquires £17,500 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 50,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,145.48).
SIG Stock Down 1.3 %
LON SHI traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 35.15 ($0.42). The company had a trading volume of 748,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,553. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28.60 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.25 ($0.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.99.
About SIG
