Shyft Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84,941.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $84,941.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network’s genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,419,496 coins. Shyft Network’s official website is shyft.network. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

