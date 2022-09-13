Short Interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Decreases By 57.5%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,700 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 307,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $8.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 3,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

