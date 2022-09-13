Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Expands By 518.9%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 518.9% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

AGZD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000.

