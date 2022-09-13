Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Expands By 518.9%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 518.9% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance
AGZD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $47.20.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.