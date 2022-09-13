Short Interest in Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Declines By 90.9%

Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wegener Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WGNR remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Wegener has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Wegener alerts:

About Wegener

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc, designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment.

Receive News & Ratings for Wegener Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wegener and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.