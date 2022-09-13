Short Interest in Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Declines By 90.9%

Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wegener Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WGNR remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Wegener has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Wegener
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wegener (WGNR)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Wegener Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wegener and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.