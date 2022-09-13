Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Declines By 87.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VONE traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.45. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 12 month low of $165.63 and a 12 month high of $220.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

