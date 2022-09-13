Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Declines By 87.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VONE traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.45. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 12 month low of $165.63 and a 12 month high of $220.90.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.