Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Drops By 99.4%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 5.4 %

Tullow Oil stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 28,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

