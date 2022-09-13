Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Decreases By 74.1%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at TSR

In other TSR news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,344.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TSR alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSR Stock Performance

About TSR

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. TSR has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

(Get Rating)

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Featured Articles

