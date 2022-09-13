Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Drops By 99.8%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the August 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Price Performance

Shares of TGHI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 176,422,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,972,200. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Touchpoint Group

(Get Rating)

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

