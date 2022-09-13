Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Drops By 99.8%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the August 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Touchpoint Group Price Performance
Shares of TGHI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 176,422,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,972,200. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Touchpoint Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Touchpoint Group (TGHI)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.