Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Grows By 518.2%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 518.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

