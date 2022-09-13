Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Decreases By 89.8%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLTZY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 6,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

