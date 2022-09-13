Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 74.9%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the August 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

Shares of TechnoPro stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 157,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

TechnoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

