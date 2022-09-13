Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Drops By 87.1%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 180.20.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SWDBY traded down SEK 0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting SEK 13.84. 60,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,915. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52-week high of SEK 23.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 14.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.12 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 39.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.