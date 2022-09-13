Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Drops By 97.0%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRCO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,542. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
