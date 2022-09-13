Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Drops By 97.0%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRCO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,542. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

