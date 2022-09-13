Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Declines By 63.8%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,870. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWAY remained flat at $12.15 during trading on Tuesday. 5,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 155.29%.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

