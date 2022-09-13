Short Interest in QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Expands By 636.4%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 636.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

QHSLab Stock Up 10.9 %

USAQ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576. QHSLab has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

