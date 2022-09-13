Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Decreases By 99.2%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Potash America Stock Down 23.1 %

PTAM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 958,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,916. Potash America has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get Potash America alerts:

About Potash America

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.