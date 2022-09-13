Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases By 1,183.3%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 1,183.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

MFS Special Value Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 12,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

