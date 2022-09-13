Short Interest in Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Grows By 1,550.0%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Live Current Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LIVC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 12,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,998. Live Current Media has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
About Live Current Media
