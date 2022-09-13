Short Interest in Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Drops By 78.9%

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Green Planet Bioengineering Price Performance
Shares of GPLB stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.60.
About Green Planet Bioengineering
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Planet Bioengineering (GPLB)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.