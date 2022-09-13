Short Interest in Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Drops By 78.9%

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLBGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Green Planet Bioengineering Price Performance

Shares of GPLB stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

About Green Planet Bioengineering

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

