Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Declines By 78.5%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the August 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 21,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,179. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

