Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Decreases By 70.5%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:POTX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $61.08.
Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF
