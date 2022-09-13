Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Decreases By 70.5%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POTX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POTX. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.