Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Decreases By 92.9%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 632,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,745,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GenTech Price Performance

GTEH stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 62,469,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,440,375. GenTech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get GenTech alerts:

About GenTech

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.