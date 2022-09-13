Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Decreases By 70.0%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 41,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

