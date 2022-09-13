Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Decreases By 70.0%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of RDVY stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 41,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
