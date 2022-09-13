Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Declines By 88.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 60,917 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ FTXL traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. 10,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,663. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.