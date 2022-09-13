Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Decreases By 99.2%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 65,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

