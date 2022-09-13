Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rises By 503.8%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 503.8% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,918 ($35.26) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Experian from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,113.83.

EXPGY traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 86,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

