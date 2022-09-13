Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Decreases By 83.6%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the August 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EGFEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.20 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:EGFEY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,597. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

