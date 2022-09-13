Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Grows By 6,130.8%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 6,130.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Esprit Stock Performance
ESPGY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. Esprit has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
About Esprit
