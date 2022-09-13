Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Grows By 6,130.8%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 6,130.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

ESPGY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. Esprit has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

