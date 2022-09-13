Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Drops By 71.4%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 779,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.2 days.

Shares of XNGSF stock remained flat at $14.52 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. ENN Energy has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $20.00.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

