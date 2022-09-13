Short Interest in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI) Grows By 2,425.0%

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 2,425.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Emerging Markets Horizon Price Performance

Emerging Markets Horizon stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Emerging Markets Horizon has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Emerging Markets Horizon by 164.9% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Emerging Markets Horizon by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 701,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares during the period.

About Emerging Markets Horizon

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

