Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Decreases By 87.5%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eltek Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Eltek stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 94,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,285. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

