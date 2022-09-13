Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Decreases By 87.5%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eltek Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Eltek stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 94,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,285. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Eltek

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.