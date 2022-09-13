Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Decreases By 77.4%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading

