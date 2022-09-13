Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Decreases By 77.1%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CHEA stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Chenghe Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

