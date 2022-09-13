Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Rises By 1,226.8%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 1,226.8% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

Cannabix Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 88,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

