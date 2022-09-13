Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Expands By 4,666.9%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,700 shares, an increase of 4,666.9% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

