Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Declines By 78.6%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. 17,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,143. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

