Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Rises By 366.7%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDOUY traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 2,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0321 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

