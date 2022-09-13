Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Rises By 366.7%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDOUY traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 2,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0321 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About BDO Unibank

(Get Rating)

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.