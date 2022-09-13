Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Grows By 509.7%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 509.7% from the August 15th total of 736,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ASRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ASRT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 291.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 113,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 84,248 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 55.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 129,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

