Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Decreases By 97.7%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of APCXW remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.78.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

