Short Interest in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Increases By 1,142.9%

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 1,142.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SVNA stock remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. 7 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of 7 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 7 Acquisition by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 414,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 923,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 528,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 328,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

