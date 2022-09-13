ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. ShockWave Medical accounts for about 1.4% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $56,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock traded down $7.15 on Tuesday, reaching $279.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,773. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $314.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day moving average is $202.65. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56 and a beta of 1.06.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,012 shares of company stock valued at $29,770,262. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

