Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Shares Down 1%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.21). Approximately 40,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 36,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of £23.94 million and a PE ratio of 5,025.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.22.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

