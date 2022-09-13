Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.0% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,408,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,436,000 after acquiring an additional 162,844 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

