Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Has $14.63 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488,764 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 116,377 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for 3.7% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Kinross Gold worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 430,440 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.