Seele-N 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.14 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,364.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004968 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054023 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013159 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00065763 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005453 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00075339 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro.
Seele-N Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.