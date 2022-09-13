Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,092,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,261,201 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $98,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $951,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,760,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.88. 59,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,970. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

